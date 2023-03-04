NAB Lahore DG removed

LAHORE:The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore DG Ali Sarfaraz Hussain has been removed. It has been learnt that services of Ali Sarfraz has been returned to the Punjab government. However, appointment of the new DG Lahore yet has not been announced. Ali Sarfaraz Hussain, now a grade 21 officer in the Pakistan Administrative Service had replaced Mirza Sultan Muhammad Saleem as the DG NAB Lahore.
LAHORE:A roundtable discussion on “Coalitions for Foundational Learning: Lessons from Brazil and Pakistan” was...
LAHORE:Lahore Development Authority Director General presided the meeting of "Planning and Design Committee", and...
LAHORE:The Child Protection & Welfare Bureau Punjab, in an operation, rescued 522 child beggars from various parts of...
LAHORE:A 25-year-old woman was found dead in the Ghaziabad police limits on Friday. The victim yet to be identified...
LAHORE:An art competition among students of YMCA and various other educational institutions was held on Friday.Bishop...
LAHORE:Security of the City, including mosques, Imam Barges, shrines of saints, religious places, markets and...
