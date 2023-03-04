NAB Lahore DG removed

LAHORE:The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore DG Ali Sarfaraz Hussain has been removed. It has been learnt that services of Ali Sarfraz has been returned to the Punjab government. However, appointment of the new DG Lahore yet has not been announced. Ali Sarfaraz Hussain, now a grade 21 officer in the Pakistan Administrative Service had replaced Mirza Sultan Muhammad Saleem as the DG NAB Lahore.