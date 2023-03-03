IHC orders LG polls in Islamabad in 120 days

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct the local government (LG) elections in the federal capital within 120 days.
A two-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, heard the intra court appeals of the ECP and Federation against the decision of a single- member bench.
The ECP director general informed the court that the LG elections in the capital would cost around Rs200 million.
At this, the chief justice asked the ECP to conduct the elections as the government could easily provide the funds.
The chief justice remarked that the court would pass an order so that the number of union councils wouldn’t be increased for the upcoming elections.
