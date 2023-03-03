Iran arrests four over assault linked to school poisonings

TEHRAN: Iranian authorities arrested four people on Thursday in connection with an assault on a woman outside a girls´ school targeted in a wave of poisoning attacks, a news agency said.

Hundreds of cases of respiratory distress have been reported in the past three months among schoolgirls in what one government official said could be an attempt to force the closure of girls´ schools in the Islamic republic.

In the aftermath of one of the latest attacks, a video that went viral on social media appeared to show a man assaulting a woman outside the Aban 13 School in Tehran. The footage was verified by AFP.