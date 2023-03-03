SHC orders police to present plan for action against dacoits

SUKKUR: The Sukkur bench of the Sindh High Court on Thursday ordered the Sindh Police to submit a long and short-term plan in 24 hours for maintaining peace and taking action against robbers in Sindh.

Justice Salahuddin Panhwar and Justice Abdul Mobeen Lakho took up a petition filed by advocate Ali Gul Abbasi on the deteriorating law and order situation in Sukkur.Sindh IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon, Home Secretary Saeed Manghnejo, DIGP of Sukkur, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad and SSPs of the Sukkur and Larkana regions also attended the proceeding.

Giving remarks, Justice Salahuddin Panhwar said the kidnapping for ransom has become norm of the day in Sindh, adding that the victims pay more than Rs2 billion a year for their release. The judge lamented that the security was being provided to VIPs and for cricket matches only, adding that out of 3,100 police personnel in Sukkur, 1,600 personnel were deployed for the security of VIPs.

Justice Panhwar asked why the SSU commandos could not be deployed in Ghotki and Kashmore districts? Upon which, the Sindh IGP told the court that the job of the special security unit (SSU) is to provide security to the VIPs.