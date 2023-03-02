SC restrains PM from further appointments in GB courts

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday restrained Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif from making further appointments in superior courts of Gilgit-Baltistan.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsen and Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the petition filed by Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan, challenging the appointment of judges without his consultation.

Makhdoom Ali Khan, counsel for the GB chief minister, informed the court that appointments in the superior courts of GB are still in progress without the consultation of his client. He further submitted that in pursuance of the court’s order, he has filed an amended petition in the apex court making the chief judge and chief justice of the Supreme Appellate Court respondents.

Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi asked the additional attorney-general whether the consent of the chief minister of the region was mandatory in the appointment of judges or not. The AAG sought some time for seeking instructions from the federal government in this regard, adding that he will answer all the queries of the court.

Justice Ijazul Ahsen accepted the plea but asked the law officer that no further appointment should be made in the region till the decision of the instant case. Later, the court issued notice to the Registrar of the Supreme Appellate Court, Gilgit-Baltistan, on the amended petition and adjourned further hearing until March 15.GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan had filed a petition in the apex court last year in September under Article 184(3) of the Constitution and submitted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was bypassing the elected government in the appointment of the Chief Judge of Gilgit Baltistan and judges of the Supreme Appellate Court. He had further submitted that as per Gilgit Baltistan Order 2018, consultation with the elected government was mandatory over an appointment. He had prayed to the apex court to restrain Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif from making an appointment without consultation with an elected government in Gilgit-Baltistan.