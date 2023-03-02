Sukkur court summons Maryam in contempt case

SUKKUR: An Additional District and Sessions Court, Sukkur, on Wednesday summoned PMLN Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz in a contempt of court case on March 10.
The court took up a petition filed by citizen Zaheer Ahmed Zangejo, resident of Rohri, seeking contempt of court proceedings against Maryam Nawaz for targeting the judiciary and army in her speeches.
The petitioner said the PMLN leader attempted to defame the state institutions.
The court also summoned Sukkur SSP, FIA officers and Lahore Model Town SHO and directed them to submit a detailed report. The court observed that in case the PMLN leader failed to appear in person or through her counsel, the law will take its course.
