7th census starts in Islamabad

Islamabad: The 7th population and housing census started on Wednesday.

Enumerators are going door to door to get information from families. Earlier, they completed a training successfully. This is the first-ever digital population and housing census.

Enumerators have been provided digital tablets to enter data. The census will continue for a month and conclude on April 1. The enumerators are facing issues like non-cooperation by some families, software, and data entry issues in their tablets provided by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). PBS has already launched a portal. People can enter their data themselves on the portal and get a code.