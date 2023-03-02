Only JI can rid country of corruption, claims Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Siraj-ul-Haq expressed concern that despite the worst economic situation, the rulers and bureaucrats are not ready to give up or even reduce their luxurious perks, privileges and protocol at the expense of poor starving masses.

Huge assets of ruling elite and bureaucrats have been multiplying at fast pace with which the poor are being pushed towards starvation, he said while addressing a meeting of party office-bearers and visiting delegations on Wednesday.

Siraj said that after the PPP and PTI, the PDM continued their policies and maintained the status quo, making it necessary for the people to rise and change the rulers for changing the whole system. He said only the clean and honest leadership of Jamaat-e-Islami can rid the country of corruption and usury. He said every government imposed billions of taxes on the poor on the orders of the IMF, increased the interest rate, that halted the economic growth. The contest among the ruling parties is not for ending inflation, unemployment and unrest, but for their power and personal interests. Siraj-ul-Haq recalled that Imran Khan as prime minister told the nation that peace could only be found in the grave, saying that present PM is also displaying the same apathy. He lamented that IMF-imposed conditions rose inflation to 35%, price of flour is Rs160 per kg, while that of ghee, rice, pulses, chicken and other food items are skyrocketing.