Statements against judiciary: LHC to hear plea against Maryam on 6th

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has fixed for hearing a petition against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz for March 6 for giving a statement against judiciary.

The petition came up for hearing before a single bench of the LHC, led by Justice Shujaat Ali Khan on Wednesday. Rana Shahid Advocate, the petitioner, submitted through his petition that Maryam Nawaz, who’s senior vice president as well as chief organiser of her party, gave statements against the judiciary while addressing a PMLN convention in Sargodha recently.

He said Maryam tried to make superior judiciary controversial through her address. Her speech was live broadcast on electronic media and was printed in the newspapers the next day. Under the Constitution, statements could not be given against the superior courts judges. It is requested that court proceedings be initiated against Maryam Nawaz for giving anti-judiciary statements under Article 204 of the Constitution.

Also, the LHC clubbed all contempt of court petitions against PMLN leaders including Maryam Nawaz. A local lawyer had filed contempt petitions against Rana Sanaullah, Azam Nazir Tarar, Talal Chaudhry and others also. The court remarked that March 6 had been set for hearing cases of that nature.