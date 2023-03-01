Isra, Kainat win silver in Asian Ju-Jitsu c’ship

KARACHI - Pakistan did a fine job to win silver medal in the 7th Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship 2023 which concluded in Bangkok on Tuesday.
According to the information provided by Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation (PJJF), Isra Waseem and Kainat Arif won silver medal in Duo women category. Meanwhile, Dilawer Khan Sannan and Isra Waseem finished fifth in mixed duo category.
Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation also received an award for best third National federation in the duo category in Asia, the federation said.
