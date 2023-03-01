12 teams in National Squash Team Championship

KARACHI: As many as 12 teams are participating in Roshan Khan National Squash Team Championship which is scheduled to be held at the PNRKJK Squash Complex here from March 1–5.

“Navy is the organiser of this event. The teams participating include Punjab, KP, Sindh, Balochistan, Army, Navy, SNGPL, and Wapda,” said Championship Secretary Rehmatullah during a press conference at the venue on Tuesday.

He added that this championship is held every two years and its last edition was held in 2017, which was won by WAPDA. The 2019 edition could not be organised due to the corona pandemic.

“The venue has four glass courts and one championship court. The four-side glass wall court will be ready by April,” said the championship secretary.

He added that in future all events will be held on the four-side glass court which has a seating capacity of 600.

On the occasion, chairman of the championship Jahangir Khan criticised Pakistan Air Force for not developing any team of squash so far.

“This is quite shocking that PAF doesn’t have any squash team although they are the custodians of the game.

They should have been the first ones in this regard,” said Jahangir.

He added that suspension of departmental sports teams by the past government had a negative impact on the overall sports scenario of the country.

“There is a need to run the game of squash by technical, professional people. People with strong vision are needed for the growth of squash in Pakistan,” said Jahangir.

He added that Pakistan Squash Federation should be run by professional people who can monitor the development of the sport.