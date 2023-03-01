Plea seeking contempt case against Maryam adjourned

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a petition by March 11 seeking contempt proceedings against PMLN Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz for contemptuous remarks against judiciary during a speech.

The court directed the petitioner's counsel to come up with arguments that how the Lahore High Court can hear the case related to contemptuous remarks against the Supreme Court judges.

As per the petition, petitioner Muhammad Shahid argued in his petition that on February 23, the PMLN leader delivered her speech which was broadcasted by many Pakistani television channels. He stated that Maryam in her speech alleged that “group of five is responsible for this plight of Pakistan, namely Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, Justice Mazahir Naqvi, Justice Ijazul Hassan, [former chief justice] Saqib Nisar and [Justice (retd)] Azmat Saeed".

Maryam said that the PTI chief Imran Khan was thrown into the 'garbage bin' but the 'judges were picking him up, the petitioner added. The petitioner quoted Maryam's speech in which she said that “When the establishment realised that Imran was 'Fitna' and 'Intishar' and washed their hands of him, these judges took upon themselves not only to save him but to pave the way for his return to power also”. The petitioner contended that Maryam scandalised the superior court before the whole country and committed several contempt offences. He implored the court to summon Maryam and initiate contempt proceedings against her.