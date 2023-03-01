EPA squads constituted to control pollution

LAHORE: Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) re-constituted special anti-smog squads to take action against polluters in the City.

As per a notification issued here Tuesday, the squads were re-constituted in supersession of all previous notifications on the subject, in exercise of the powers conferred upon under Section 5(5) of the Punjab Environment Protection Act, 1997, Director General EPA, Punjab, delegated functions & powers u/s Section 16(1)(2)&(3) read with Section 6(1) (a) & (t) & Section 7(f) of the Act Ibid, to the following Environmental Emergency Anti-Smog Squads with the following composition for prevention and control of air pollution constitute smog in district Lahore. For Nishtar Town, the squad comprised of Inspector Muhammad Hussnain (In-charge), Waseem Lodhi (F/A), Lab Representative and Police Representative, for Allama Iqbal Town the squad comprised of Inspector Muhammad Mumtaz (In-charge), Waqas Azam (F/A), for Shalamar Town the squad was headed by Inspector Sajid Ali and its members were Khurram Shahzad (F/A), Lab Representative and Police Representative.

For Wagah Town, the squad was headed by Inspector Ali Raza and its members were Imran Rafique (F/A), Lab Representative and Police Representative and for Ravi Town, the squad was headed by Inspector Faheem Raza Shah and its members were Abdur Razzaq (F/A), Lab Representative and Police Representative. The notification revealed that the EPA DG constituted two teams comprised of the representatives of EPA Laboratory to accompany with the above-mentioned squads.

As per the notification, the squads shall proceed with Inspections, Inquiry, investigation, personal hearings under section 6(2)(a) of the Act, to pass an order to the person involved in causing pollution after providing opportunity of being heard at the spot and will stop sources of air pollution at once and implement directions given in the Environmental Protection Order under, take legal action or to file a complaint before the Punjab Environmental Tribunal under section 21(3)(a) which, in his opinion, is discharging or emitting air pollution liable to contribute in smog formation and adverse environmental effect to the extent of air pollution within their assigned areas.

The squads will procure/collect evidence through videos and pictures using GPS map cameras. The notification said that the squads would use official vehicles during the campaign in City, shall engage laboratory teams as per requirement in their field visit for collection of evidence as and when required. The additional deputy commissioner F&P, Lahore shall provide all logistic support to In-charge Supervisor of these squads.

All squads shall submit their daily progress reports, issues, to the Deputy Director (field) EPA Lahore who will manage squads and brief for the higher authorities on a daily basis for seeking instructions and guidance.