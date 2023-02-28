Bahawalpur Literary, Cultural Festival begins

BAHAWALPUR: A four-day Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival under the auspicious of the Islamia University Bahawalpur started here on Monday.

Various events, including All Punjab Inter-University Qirat and Naat Competitions were held at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. The competitions were inaugurated at Ghulam Muhammad Ghotvi Hall Abbasia Campus. Naat competition, Declamation competition and Media Launching Session were the main events of the first day of the festival. During the Media Launching, a large number of university faculty members participated in the event. The varsity’s VC, famous literary figures and ex-MPA Syed Tabish Alwari were also present. The session was full of amusement as the youths performed Seraiki Jhomer. Amazing fireworks was witnessed during the session. Later, prizes were distributed among the position holders of the Naat, Qirat and other competitions.

In Qirat competition, Hafiz Muneedur Rehman of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur got first position while Urwa Fatima of Ghazi University DG Khan bagged second and Muhammad Hassan of Sargodha University obtained third positiosn respectively. The Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival would continue till March 2.