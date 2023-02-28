ATC orders producing Asad Umar in court

ISLAMABAD: Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan has ordered taking measures for the security of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf leader Asad Umar and producing him in the court on the next hearing.

Babar Awan appeared before the court and submitted a formal written application on behalf of Asad Umar, who is presently in Rajanpur Jail. The court ordered the Rajanpur jail superintendent to produce Asad Umar in the court and also directed the ICT police authorities to make security arrangements for him. Later, the court adjourned the hearing until March 3.