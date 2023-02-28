Resignations: PTI MNAs from ICT challenge ECP decision in IHC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) from the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) have challenged the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to accept their resignations.

Barrister Ali Zafar and Barrister Gohar Ali, on behalf of Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, Ali Awan and Asad Umar challenged the ECP decision to accept the resignations. In the petition, filed against the federation, the National Assembly speaker and secretary, and the ECP, a position was taken to accept the resignations of some members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the notification, issued by the ECP on Jan 17, 2023. “Our resignations were of 123 members and all were to be de-seated. It is requested that the said notification of the Election Commission be suspended till the decision is taken,” the petition said.