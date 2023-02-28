Four coalminers gunned down in Harnai

HARNAI: At least four miners were killed in firing by unknown armed persons near coalmine at Khusth area of District Harnai Monday.

According to Levies some unknown persons forcibly entered the coalmine in Khost coalmines area and opened fire on the miners. The four miners were killed and three were injured. Levies authorities said the unidentified attackers set ablaze 11 coalmines as well. The bodies and injured persons were shifted to hospital. Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo strongly condemned the terrorist incident.