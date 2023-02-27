Quake jolts Awaran

ISLAMABAD: An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale jolted Awaran and its surrounding areas on early Sunday morning.
According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the depth of the quake was 76 kilometres and its epicentre was 60km southwest of Awaran. However, no loss of life or property was reported. The residents came out of their homes reciting the Kalma, a private news channel reported.
