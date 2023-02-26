Torkham border reopens after six days

LANDIKOTAL: The Torkham border that remained closed for six days was reopened to traffic on Saturday, officials said.
Customs official Tamash Khan told The News that they reopened the border after getting orders from Islamabad.
He said more than 5,000 loaded trucks had been stranded at the border, adding that they were facilitating the flow of traffic despite heavy rush at the border crossing.
The official said trade worth Rs5,000 million could not take place with Afghanistan in the past one week due to the closure of the border. He said goods worth Rs400 million were daily exported to Afghanistan via the Torkham border. A traffic jam was witnessed on the road from Ali Masjid to Landikotal due to the high number of trucks and other vehicles.
Drivers and transporters were happy when they heard about the reopening of the border, thanking Pakistan for the decision.
Torkham customs officials said that they had made four lines of loaded trucks that would enter Afghanistan. Officials said they had deployed extra staff members to manage the movement of vehicles.
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Saturday declared the occupation of CDA flats by the Islamabad Police...
MANILA: Lalaine Basa would buy a kilo of onions to make spring rolls at her catering business north of Manila. She’s...
ISLAMABAD: It is vital to de-escalate the standoff between the Taliban and the outside world for the sake of...
DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates has announced to support visitors and residents facing visa problems in the...
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court Bar Association has expressed serious concern over the exclusion of senior judges from...
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Senior Vice President Maryam...
Comments