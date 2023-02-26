Malik elected IHC Bar president

ISLAMABAD: Navid Hayat Malik was elected president of the Islamabad High Court Bar Association here Saturday. Rizwan Shabir Kiani and Jameel Fayyaz Rajput were elected secretary and joint secretary in the bar’s annual elections for the year 2023–24.

Elections through biometrics were held for the first time in the history of the association at the Quaid-i-Azam Hall of the Islamabad High Court on Saturday.

The legal community exercised right to vote through the machine, for which 12 biometric machines were installed.According to the results, Navid Hayat Malik won the president’s slot with 720 votes against his main opponent Malik Qamar Afzal who got 585. Another presidential candidate Chaudhry Akram could get only 33 votes. Rizwan Shabbir Kayani became secretary with 907 votes, while his competitor Asif Ali Tamboli received 439 votes. Jameel Fayyaz Rajput for the joint secretary seat got 708 votes against competitor Kamran Amjad Kayani who bagged 597 votes. Newly-elected bar officials thanked the lawyers and assured them of measures for collective welfare. Vice-President Ali Hussain Bhatti spoke on behalf of the chairman of the election board. Syed Mohammad Abbas was appointed Finance Secretary, Syeda Riday Batul was appointed Library Secretary, Shamsa Jabeen Kayani was appointed auditor, and Shiraz Khalid, Saifur Rahman Shah Bukhari, Malik Muzaffar Khan, Maimoona Saghir, and Hafiz were appointed executive members. Muhammad Mudassar, Muhammad Azam Khan Niazi, Ashoonargis Fatima, Tariq Muhammad Khan, Talat Rizwan, and Muhammad Ajmal Khan were elected unopposed.