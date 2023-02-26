Seminar on agri techniques

Rawalpindi : Speakers said that smart and precision agriculture techniques are the need of the hour to overcome food security in Pakistan.
They were addressing an international seminar on ‘smart agriculture to optimize fields inputs and add value to yield’ held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Friday.
Dalhousie University Canada, Scientist Dr. Ahmad Ali Mallahi was the chief guest while PMAS-AAUR VC Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman was the guest of honour. Faculty members, researchers, and a large number of students attended the seminar. Speakers also stressed on the need to adopt smart & precision agriculture technologies to enhance the potential for higher yields, boosting food security and sustainability.
