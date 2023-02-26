‘Gwadar to have university soon’

Islamabad : The great news for the youth of Gwadar is that 500 acres of land have been acquired for the establishment of the University of Gwadar, the ground-breaking ceremony of which is expected soon may this month or next one. Gwadar University will be affiliated with Shanghai Maritime University and a Maritime Centre of Excellence will also be built in it. Moreover, a lot of money is being allocated to the CPEC project for the development of Gwadar.

The largest development project spearheaded by China in Pakistan ever since 2015 is known as the game changer, China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Quite fortunately, it started from Gwadar seaport, the deepest sea area in the world located on the Arabian Sea in the South of Gwadar District of Baluchistan. People of Pakistan, especially from the undeveloped province of Balochistan, had attached a lot of hope to it, rightfully so, because Chinese companies had begun the development work on Gwadar city and seaport as early as November 2016.

The development of Gwadar and Baluchistan, however, kick started serious problems for India and its lobbies in America and Iran. For this reason alone, their intelligence agencies planned to sabotage the CPEC project.

As per reports, there have been 12 attacks on officers and other personnel working on Chinese projects so far, in which many Chinese have been killed and injured. Among these attacks, the most notable were the bombing of the Quetta Serena Hotel that targeted the ambassador of China; the attack on the Dasu Dam in which more than six Chinese residents were killed, and the suicide bomb attack of a Baloch woman on the Chinese teachers of the Karachi University Confucius Centre.

The CPEC projects include the construction of 8,000 km of roads from the coastal area of Gwadar to connect the entire district with Balochistan and Sindh.

The most important issue in Gwadar is the electricity supply. So far, the electricity is supplied through the Iran-Turbat transmission line, which is 17 megawatts. However, the 100-MW power project from Iran will be completed this year. Rupees 50.2 billion have been spent on this project and 3,600 solar panels have been distributed to remote areas. As many as 10,000 more panels will be distributed. The 300-MW power plant coal project is to be completed by 2025. All this development work is being done by a Chinese company through CPEC projects.

The limited nature of water resources is another overwhelming issue in the area. Chinese company started work in this regards costing around Rs11 billion through which the issue is being expected to be resolved. The 100 per cent of funds have been allocated to the provincial government for border markets in Gabad, Mand and Chirhi. They will be connected to the M-8 Coastal Highway.

M-8 Section (Awaran) will connect Gwadar Port with the North through the Eastern, Central and Western alignments of CPEC. Gwadar will be connected to the North through the east, central and west alignments of CPEC routes. In the health sector, Pakistan China Friendship Hospital (PCFH) Gwadar, a 70-bed hospital, is functioning here in Gwadar. However, in phase 2, this hospital will be handed over to Indus Hospital and another 100 beds will be provided.

Besides this, as per reports, some 2,000 boat engines have been distributed to fishermen of Gwadar in December 2022. On the other hand, the illegal trawling of Sindh fishermen in Gwadar is a major controversy. However, after the 18th Amendment, this has become a provincial issue.