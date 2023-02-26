Computers, machines ‘stolen’ in Torghar

MANSEHR A: Unidentified persons took away computers and other machines and also broke the doors and windowpanes of a building meant for the establishment of the passport office in Judbah area of Torghar district.

“The construction of the building for passport offices was completed in 2018. And the government had also scheduled to begin issuing passports to applicants, but unidentified people have taken away machines and broken doors and windows,” Maulana Samiullah, a local leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, told reporters on Saturday.

He said the government had purchased computers, machines, air-conditioners and other items required for the passport office through a tendering process in 2019, but all were missing and only some office chairs were available there.

Zahid Khan, the district president of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party in Torghar, told reporters that local tribesmen had accepted the status of a settled district for the erstwhile tribal belt only on the condition that they would be provided facilities and services.

Zahid said that owing to the government’s apathy, passport offices couldn’t be inaugurated there since 2019, and essential machines and necessities worth over Rs10 million were also taken away by unidentified people now.