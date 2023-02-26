Family deprived of cash and valuables in Haripur

HARIPUR: Unidentified robbers have deprived a family of cash and valuables in the limits of City Police Station, the victims said here on Saturday.

Muhammad Sarfaraz, resident of Fort Road, told reporters that he was fast asleep at his home when someone knocked at the gate at around 3am.

On his inquiry before opening the door, he said, he found that a woman was desperately requesting help. When he opened the door, the woman, who was also wearing a mask, forced her entry into the house with five masked men.

The armed robbers, according to the complainant, held the family hostage at gunpoint and threatened them of dire consequences.

The robbers, who were speaking in the local language, collected three mobiles, Rs300,000 cash and golden jewelry worth hundreds of thousands before fleeing the spot.

The police have registered an FIR against unknown robbers.

It may be added that the police was still clueless about the waylaying that was reported from Pandak area four days back wherein three masked men had snatched a mobile and Rs150,000 from Hanif Babu, a local shopkeeper. At least four cases of mobile snatching have been reported in the urban limits of the city during the last three days.