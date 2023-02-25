Women University Mardan holds first convocation

MARDAN: KP Governor Ghulam Ali on Friday said that development and prosperity are not possible without equipping women with education.

He said this while speaking as a chief guest at the first convocation of the Women University Mardan.

Faculty members, students and parents of the students attended the function.

The governor distributed master’s and bachelor degrees to 500 students. As many as 50 students received gold medals for outstanding academic performance. He greeted the students, their parents and the university faculty and administration for the achievement.

Addressing the convocation, Ghulam Ali, who is also the chancellor of the public sector universities by virtue of his office, said he was happy to see that differently-abled women had received degrees as well. He saluted them for their educational spirit and announced jobs for the three such women who had received degrees at the convocation.

He added that universities should maintain close relations with the industry and universities should provide research opportunities to the students according to the needs of the domestic industry.

Earlier, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Ghazala Yasmin presented the overall performance report of the university which won appreciation from the governor.