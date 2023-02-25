Football tournament begins at Wana Scouts Complex

WANA: All Pakistan Football Tournament was inaugurated by Commandant South Waziristan Scouts Muhammad Owais Shamim at Scouts Sports Complex in Wana, Lower South Waziristan district on Friday.

Along with the inauguration of the Scouts Sports Complex, the All Pakistan Football Tournament named “Message of Peace” was officially launched.

On the occasion of inauguration, South Waziristan Scouts officers, youths, tribal elders and youths associated with sports participated in the event in large numbers.

Speakers on the occasion said the sports competition was a message of peace in Waziristan and 39 teams from across the country will participate in the tournament, including 25 local and 14 non-local football teams.

The non-local teams

include the famous football teams of Khyber Pakhtun- khwa and Balochistan.

Owais Shamim said that sports activities were very important for physical fitness. South Waziristan Scouts started the tournament at their complex due to lack of a sports ground.

After the South Waziristan Wana Sports Complex, the youth will play an important role in sports activities, and not only the youth of South Waziristan would benefit from the complex, but also the sportsmen from all over the country would benefit from it.

Earlier, in the 80s and 90s, Wana players used to participate in various departmental sports events of Pakistan on the soil of Waziristan and players from all

over Pakistan used to come to the area.