Six ‘TTP men’ arrested in Kohat raid

KOHAT: The officials of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday arrested six alleged terrorists of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in a raid here.
The sources said that acting on a tip-off the
CTD personnel raided the alleged hideout of the
TTP men and made the arrests.
The arrested Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan men also included a commander identified as Mohammad Kamal alias Rocketi.
The arrested persons, who were shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation, were allegedly behind attacks on the police and security forces.
PESHAWAR: A senior government official has assured the Tehreek Nafaz-e- Fiqh-e- Jafariya of practical steps for...
MARDAN: KP Governor Ghulam Ali on Friday said that development and prosperity are not possible without equipping women...
BATKHELA: The workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led by former Member National Assembly Junaid Akbar staged a...
HARIPUR: A man here on Friday accused the City Police Station cops of subjecting his son to custodial abuse and sexual...
WANA: All Pakistan Football Tournament was inaugurated by Commandant South Waziristan Scouts Muhammad Owais Shamim at...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education Muhammad Adnan Jalil...
Comments