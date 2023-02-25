Six ‘TTP men’ arrested in Kohat raid

KOHAT: The officials of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday arrested six alleged terrorists of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in a raid here.

The sources said that acting on a tip-off the

CTD personnel raided the alleged hideout of the

TTP men and made the arrests.

The arrested Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan men also included a commander identified as Mohammad Kamal alias Rocketi.

The arrested persons, who were shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation, were allegedly behind attacks on the police and security forces.