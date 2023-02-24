Teenage girl ‘raped’ in Haripur

HARIPUR: A van driver and his accomplice has raped a teenage girl at a hotel near Khanpur Dam, police officials said on Thursday.

The police quoted the victim as saying that she was serving as a health worker in the Taxila area. On Thursday afternoon, she said, she embarked a Suzuki van used as public transport to reach her village from Taxila city.

She told the police that she was alone in the van and after waiting for other passengers for about half an hour, she felt thirsty and asked the driver to bring her some water. The driver, according to the complainant, brought her a glass of water which she drank and fell unconscious.

The girl said that when she regained senses she was in a hotel near Khanpur Dam where the driver, identified as Adil, and his unknown friend raped her.

The alleged rapists, according to the complainant, took her to a house in Haripur city from where she somehow fled and reached the Khanpur Police Station.

The police took the victim to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Khanpur for medical examination. The preliminary medical findings also confirmed that the complainant was raped, said the SHO Khanpur.

He added that the driver has been arrested while his co-accused was still at large. The police have registered a criminal case against the van driver and his accomplice under section 376/34 of the PPC.