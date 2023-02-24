 
close
Friday February 24, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Karachi

Three hurt in JPMC clash

By Our Correspondent
February 24, 2023

Three people were injured during a clash at Jinnah Hospital on Thursday. The injured — Gul Karam, Ghulam Mehdi and Salman — are volunteers of two welfare organisations. Police said they were investigating to ascertain why the clash took place.

Comments