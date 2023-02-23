Dadu, Sukkur and Jacobabad prisons ready to greet PTI: Sharjeel

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon, while commenting on the PTI’s ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’, has asked whether Imran Khan has presented himself for arrest in Lahore.

He said: “coward Imran Khan is filing applications for bail in courts. On the other hand, he is plotting to play with the future of the country by putting the youth of the nation behind bars.”

In his statement, the minister said that “Intashaar Khan wants to maintain the situation of uncertainty in the country for his petty political ambitions”. He added that Khan’s own kids are enjoying their lives safely in London while he is using the children of the nation to deteriorate the law and order situation in the country at the behest of his foreign masters.He said Khan is using blackmailing tactics, all his conspiracies, including the long march and sit-ins, had miserably failed. He added that the PTI might also fulfil the desire of Jail Bharo Tehreek, but it would have to face the similar fate. The minister said arrangements had been completed for the hospitality of PTI in Dadu, Sukkur and Jacobabad jails in Sindh, and if these jails’ capacity was filled, then a special jail would be established at Ranikot fort for PTI people.