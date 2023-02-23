10th Lahore Literary Festival from tomorrow

LAHORE: Zohra and Z.Z. Ahmed Foundation released the schedule of the Lahore Literary Festival (LLF) which will start on Friday (February 24) at Alhamra Art Centre, Lahore. The 10th three-day event will hold 70 episodes in three days in which 200 delegates from more than 10 countries worldwide will participate.
Abdul Razzaq Gharna, the 2021 Nobel Prize winner for Literature will deliver the keynote address. Lahore Literary Festival is one of the foremost literary and cultural festivals in the world setting new milestones since its inception.
Preparations for the Festival have entered the final stage and delegates from all over the world have started landing in Lahore. Thousands of people will attend amid live broadcasts worldwide through social media.
