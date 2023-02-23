Rashford hot streak sustains Man Utd’s quadruple dream

MANCHESTER: Manchester United are riding the crest of a wave thanks to the scintillating form of Marcus Rashford, which is keeping Erik ten Hag’s men in the hunt for trophies on four fronts.

The Red Devils could end a six-year wait for any silverware on Sunday when they face Newcastle in the League Cup final. But first comes the chance to land the scalp of Barcelona in a heavyweight Europa League clash on Thursday.

After an enthralling first leg at the Camp Nou, the sides are level at 2-2 as Rashford carried his carve-up of Premier League defences onto the European stage.

The England international turned a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead for United in a seven-minute spell in Catalonia as he smashed home at Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s near post then drilled in a cross that forced Jules Kounde to turn into his own net.

Another two goals in a 3-0 win over Leicester on Sunday that pulled United into Premier League title contention took his tally for the season to an already career-best 24. But his explosion since the World Cup break is even more remarkable.

No player in Europe’s top five leagues comes close to the 25-year-old’s 20 goal involvements, with 16 goals and four assists since returning from Qatar. “I don’t feel like slowing down,” said Rashford after leaving Leicester defenders trailing in his wake. “I’m always looking to push and improve.”