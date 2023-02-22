NAHE training concludes

Islamabad: The National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE), an academic wing of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan held the closing ceremony of Cohort-II of the National Faculty Development Programme (NFDP). Twenty-eight newly inducted faculty members of public sector higher education institutions (HEIs) took part in the capacity building programme.

Executive Director HEC Dr. Shaista Sohail graced the ceremony as a chief guest and distributed certificates amongst the participants. She highlighted the core goals of the NFDP course content developed for the newly inducted faculty members.