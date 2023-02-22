KP squash official ‘reserves’ four courts for grandchildren

KARACHI: The "autocracy" of a senior official of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association has been depriving local players of access to practice and playing opportunities in the Hashim Khan Squash complex for a long time, said a national player.

The said official has "reserved" four out of nine squash courts at the PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex in Peshawar for his grandchildren.

According to the national player, the said four courts are not available for practice or games to anyone in Peshawar and only the grandchildren of the official are allowed to use the courts.

“This is sheer injustice to the poor players of the area. Just imagine four out of nine courts have been reserved for a few kids,” said the player while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that even if by chance someone gets those courts for practice or games, the grandchildren of KPK Squash officials immediately expel the "intruders".

He added that the custodians of the complex and the facility are also helpless against this "dictatorship" of the said official.

“The officers in charge of the facility cannot do anything to resolve this issue as they are threatened by the said KPK Squash official that he would get them transferred,” said the player.

“Pakistan Squash Federation should immediately take notice of this issue and must stop the misuse of this facility,” said the player.

When contacted, Kamran, who is in charge of the complex, denied any such "reservation" of the courts.

“No this is not the case. The courts are open for all players. The grandchildren of the said official come and play and leave,” said Kamran.