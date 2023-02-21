ICT traffic office shifted to Faizabad

Islamabad: The Headquarters of Islamabad Capital Police (ICT) Traffic Division has been established at Faizabad after shifting its entire system from the temporary set at green belt at Sector F/8-1, illegally occupying for decades since the establishment of the traffic office in Islamabad.

The top cop has asked the traffic police authorities to set the traffic office at international criterion equipped with latest technology of traffic system, sources said. “Contemporarily designed driving schools separately for males and females would be established in the premises of the new traffic office,” the sources said. A lot of young traffic managers comprise of students of different educational institutions, would be set up in particularly developed training centres to seek their services on different occasions, the sources maintained.

The police spokesman in a statement, asked the citizens to come to the traffic division Faizabad office to get driving permits and licenses, a police public relations officer said. “With the special interest of the Inspector General of Police (Islamabad) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police Traffic division got its office which has been shifted from Sector F-8 to Faizabad,” he concluded.