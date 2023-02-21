CM okays appointments of VCs to six universities

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has appointed vice chancellors to six universities of the province.

The VCs have been appointed to the Dawood Engineering University, Karachi, Mehran Engineering University, Jamshoro, IBA Sukkur University, Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University, Sukkur, Allah Bakhsh Soomro University, Jamshoro, and Aror University, Sukkur.

A formal notification has been issued in this regard, while the appointment of vice chancellor to the Technical University, Khairpur, has been withheld, apparently subject to the approval by the most powerful political personality of Khairpur.

According to the notification, Dr Samreen Hussain has been appointed as vice chancellor to the Dawood Engineering University. She is the first woman in the history of the country to be appointed as the VC of an engineering university. Dr Taha Ali has been appointed as the vice chancellor to the Mehran Engineering University and Dr Asif Shaikh has been made VC of the IBA Sukkur.

Dr Tehmina Mangan has been appointed as vice chancellor to Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University, Dr Zahid Khand has been made VC of the Aror University, Sukkur, and Dr Arabela Bhutto has been appointed as vice chancellor to Allah Bakhsh Soomro University.

For the first time in the history of Sindh, six vice chancellors have been appointed simultaneously, including three women, bringing the the number of female vice chancellors to six in the 27 public universities of Sindh. Dr Tayyaba Zarif is the vice chancellor of the Hyderabad College University and Dr Parveen Munshi is the vice chancellor of the Sufi University Bhit Shah, while Dr Nusrat Shah was appointed as VC to the Larkana Medical University last month. Interestingly, in the six universities in which vice chancellors were appointed on Monday, five are related to the field of engineering.