Cop shot dead in Ghotki

SUKKUR: A policeman was shot dead by unidentified assailants in district Ghotki on Sunday. The incident took place when a gang of criminals fired at a police picket set up at Massoo Wah near Mirpur Mathello in district Ghotki after they were stopped by a police cop posted at the picket. In the firing, policeman Mushtaq Gaddani was killed, while another cop was injured. The body was shifted to Mirpur Mathello, where the funeral rites of the deceased cop were held.
