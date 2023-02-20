PMLN can’t face Imran in politics: Elahi

LAHORE: Former Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi said the fear of Imran Khan had disturbed the sleep of the rulers.

Talking to Pakistan Muslim League-Q leader Sajid Ahmad Khan Bhatti, he said, “The N-League has no courage to face Imran Khan in the political field, which now belongs to him. The N-League has already lost Punjab and now the Takht-e-Lahore is also out of their hand,” he added. He said that Shehbaz Sharif was proving to be the most incompetent ruler of history. “Even Maryam is not ready to carry the weight of his incompetence. Her re-launch on return from London has once again failed, while the PDM is making an all-out effort to keep sticking to power even at the cost of violating the Constitution. The enthusiasm and high spirit of workers for courting arrest in the Jail Bharo Tehreek is worth seeing. Overseas Pakistanis are also submitting their names voluntarily for arrest. Our supporters are being picked up illegally but we will face the vengeful measures of the rulers steadfastly,” he added.