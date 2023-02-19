US, Europe need countries like India to outcompete China: US senator

ISLAMABAD: American Senate’s majority leader Senator Chuck Schumer on Friday said that the US and Europe need countries like India on board to outcompete China, adding that they all need to work together to ensure the democratic international order does not disintegrate in the face of an increasingly aggressive Chinese Communist Party.

Senator Schumer is leading a powerful bipartisan group of senators to India next week. He informed the Europeans and the world leaders at the annual Munich Security Conference about his standpoint.

“We must work together to ensure the democratic international order does not disintegrate in the face of an increasingly aggressive Chinese Communist Party. And the task does not belong to the US and Europe alone: we need nations like India, the world’s largest democracy, and the democracies of Asia, to work with us to outcompete China,” Schumer said at the McCain Award Dinner at Munich Security Conference.

“I will travel to India and deliver the same message to them as we seek to counter this looming threat. I urge Europe to do the same. India, with its democratic traditions, can be a very strong partner in outcompeting China. And India joining the western partnership could serve the purpose of advancing democracy,” he said.