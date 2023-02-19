Geo News achieves two million followers on TikTok

KARACHI: Pakistan’s largest and most popular news channel “Geo News” has achieved another landmark viewership record.

The new record of two million followers of Geo News on the social media platform “Tik Tok” made it the only news channel to achieve the milestone.

This establishes the Geo News as the top channel that is looked up to while searching for any news.

The management of the Geo News expresses its sincere thanks and appreciation for the viewers’ trust and confidence.