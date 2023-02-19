JI holds sit-in against withdrawing dist status for Murree

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) mobilised hundreds of workers staging a sit-in protest against government’s decision to withdraw the district status accorded to Murree by the previous government.

The slogan chanting and banners waving workers led by JI Murree ameer Ghulam Ahmad Abbasi, and other leaders Sajjad-ul-Hasan Abbasi and Sufyan Abbasi staged a sit-in outside Punjab Assembly Saturday and condemned the caretaker Punjab government for what they called its anti people decision.

Addressing the protesters, Ghulam Ahmed Abbasi said the caretaker government had no mandate to de-notify the legal status of Murree district, warning that people of Murree would launch a protest movement against the rulers.

He demanded district status of Murree should be restored immediately otherwise more sit-ins will be staged in Islamabad and Lahore.

He said Murree is a tourist centre and should be declared as a district to promote tourism and public revenue for the state. He said a petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court against the government’s decision.