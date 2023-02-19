Routes of pink bus service to be increased in Hyderabad

With the efforts of Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon, the Pink People’s Bus Service equipped with modern travel facilities for the women of Hyderabad was inaugurated on Saturday.

The service was inaugurated by MNA Shaghufta Jumani, Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister for Information Technology Tanzila Qambrani and Sindh Transport Secretary Transport Abdul Haleem Shaikh at the SRTC Bus Terminal, Qasimabad.

MD Mass Transit Zubair Ahmed Channa, Hyderabad Additional Commissioner Surhan Ijaz Abro, Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akbar Nimai, members of the PPP ladies wing and social organisations attended the inaugural ceremony.

MNA Shaghufta Jumani, talking to media persons on this occasion, said that the launch of Pink People’s Bus Service by the Sindh government was a very good step.

She said that PPP government after Karachi and Sukkur had inaugurated the Pink Bus Service in Hyderabad and now women in the city could avail modern travel facilities.

She added that two Pink buses would be run from Hyder Chowk to Hatri Bypass and women going to colleges, schools and offices could travel by them. She said that special seats had also been arranged for differently abled women.

Later, Transport Secretary Abdul Halim Sheikh, talking to the media persons, said that very soon the routes of the Pink People’s Bus Service would be increased for which planning was being done.

Replying to a question, he said that the bus fare would be Rs50. He added that the bus would pass through Hyder Chowk, Gul Center, Thandi Sarak, Wahdat Colony, Sindh Museum, Qasim Chowk, Pathan Colony, Central Jail, Hala Naka, Isra Hospital and would reach its final destination, Hatri Bypass.

On Friday, the formal launch of the People’s Bus Service in Sukkur took place.

After the success of the People’s Bus Service in Karachi, Larkana and Hyderabad, the people of Sukkur are now reaping the benefits of People’s Bus Service rides.

The fleet of 10 buses has been allocated for the busiest first route of Sukkur that would cover the areas between Rohri Railway Station and Globe Chowk, Lab-e-Mehran Sukkur.

The 25-kilometre route starts at the Rohari Railway Station and pass through Beari Stop, Atta Hussain Degree College, Daewoo Terminal, SIUT Sukkur, City Point Bus Stop, NICVD, IBA University, New Bus Terminal, Beacon House School, Sabzi Mandi, Pakowla Chowk, Board Office, Commissioner Office, IBA Public School, 7/11 Store bus stop and culminates at Globe Chowk, Lab -e-Mehran.

Minister for Information Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said the Sindh government of the Pakistan Peoples Party was fulfilling its promises with the people and extending its flagship project in the public transport sector to big cities of the province so as to provide the people an affordable, safe and comfortable commuting facility.

He added that despite the financial pressures and tough economic situation of the country, the PPP Sindh was focusing on providing relief to the people of the province. He said that on the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari, the transport department had envisaged a comprehensive plan to overhaul the public transport system of the province on modern lines and implementing it on a fast pace.