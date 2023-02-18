Representational image of a needle test. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) patients in Pakistan grew over 70 percent in the last seven years, reveals National HIV Control Centre data.

At the start of 2016, the number of HIV patients was recorded at almost 17,000 across Pakistan, which grew to nearly 59,000 in the last month of year 2022.

During these seven years, most of the HIV cases were reported from Punjab. In 2016, there were 6,875 patients in the province which spiked to over 31,000 in 2022, almost 80 percent increase. The data reflected Sindh witnessed 69 percent increase in HIV patients with total number of 5,183 in 2016 and 16,765 in 2022.

Likewise, KPK recorded 2,384 cases in 2016 and 5,000 in 2022, showing more than 50 percent increase. In Balochistan, HIV cases increased from 345 in 2016 to 1,759 in 2022 with almost 80 percent increase. In Islamabad, the cases recorded in 2016 stood at 2,227, which grew to 3,711 in 2022.

The January 2016 record of National HIV Control Center shows a total number of 17,018 patients were discovered with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) across Pakistan, out of which almost 10,000 patients opted for Antiretroviral Therapy (ART), a treatment for HIV disease. Out of these, Sindh reported 5,187, Punjab 6,875, KPK 2,384, Balochistan 345 and Islamabad 2,227.

In January 2017, the number of HIV patients from all over the country increased to 22,512 from 17,018 at the start of the previous year. In this year, HIV patients recorded from Sindh were 6,900, Punjab 9,286, KPK 2,947, Balochistan 725 and Islamabad witnessed 2,654 patients of HIV. The total number of patients who were taking treatment stood at 14,461, out of 22,512 across Pakistan.

In January 2018, the record reflects the number of HIV patients reached up to almost 29,000 from all over Pakistan, out which 20,000 people were getting treatment. In the year, Sindh reported 8,658 HIV patients, Punjab 12,730, KPK 3,729, Balochistan 913 and Islamabad reported 2,854 HIV patients. In January 2019, HIV patients from all over Pakistan rose to 34,506 in number, out of which 27,106 opted for treatment in different hospitals of the country. From Sindh, 9,858 HIV patients were recorded. Some 17,428, 3,005, 1,111 and 3,103 patients were reported from Punjab, KPK, Balochistan and Islamabad respectively.

The record of January 2020 reveals the number of HIV patients across Pakistan rose to over 45,000, out of which nearly 38,000 were getting treatment for the disease. Out of these patients, Sindh reported 13,700, Punjab 23,800, KPK 3,770, Balochistan 1,370 and Islamabad reported 3,422 HIV patients. In January 2021, HIV patients in Pakistan were recorded at 51,380. Out of these, over 42,000 availed the treatment for the disease. From Sindh there were 14,896, Punjab reported 27,138, KPK 4,344, Balochistan 1,553 and Islamabad reported 3,449 HIV patients. The record of the last month of the same year, December 2021, shows HIV patients grew to 59,000 from 51,380 in January. In Sindh, total HIV patients were 16,765, Punjab 31,713, KPK 5,000, Balochistan 1,759 and Islamabad reported 3,711 patients.