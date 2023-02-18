Three-day property expo starts in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: KP Governor Ghulam Ali on Friday promised to fully facilitate the business community to enable them to play their due role in addressing the challenges faced by the country.

He said this while speaking on the opening day of the three-day property expo which got underway on Friday.

The expo is being organized by the Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry headed by Khurshid Barlas.

The governor said the KP and the federal governments were making all-out efforts to provide all facilities to the investors as they have a role to play in the development of the country.

He said a large number of people were associated with real estate, housing societies and builders.

“They can play a role in the economic revival,” pointed out the governor.

Ghulam Ali was in high praise for Khurshid Barlas, his Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry and others who joined hands to arrange a mega event in Peshawar spanning three days.

Earlier, the association president, Khurshid Barlas, thanked the governor for attending the event.

He hoped the conference would serve as a bridge between the government and the investors and help resolve the problems faced by the investors, especially those associated with the real estate and housing sector.

The representatives of the investment companies used the occasion to apprise the governor of the problems they were facing in Peshawar and elsewhere in KP while carrying out businesses.

Some of the issues which they highlighted were the delay in the issuance of the non-objection certificates and the approval accorded by the Environment Department.

They received a passionate hearing as the governor promised to look into them and direct the relevant departments to take steps for resolving them at the earliest.