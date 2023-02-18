 
Saturday February 18, 2023
Afghan spinner Izhar joins Multan Sultans

By Our Correspondent
February 18, 2023

LAHORE: Afghanistan leg spinner Izharul Haq Naveed has joined the squad of Multan Sultans. This will be Naveed’s first season with the Multan Sultans

Naveed recently played for Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League (BBL). The 19-year-old leg spinner picked up nine wickets during the tournament.

