14 names shortlisted for appointment of Hyderabad technology institute’s rector

The Federal Search Committee has shortlisted 14 out of 30 candidates for the interview in connection with the appointment of rector to the Hyderabad Institute of Technology and Management Sciences, a new institution established under the federal government.

The shortlisted candidates are Zahid Khand, Arshad Saleem, Aslam Aqeeli, Rukhsar Ahmed, Dr Jamani of Islamabad, Zubair Ahmed, Arbela Bhutto, Muhammad Ali Sheikh, Rafiq Memon, Arif Zubair, Hafeez Memon, Parveen Munshi, Inter-Board Karachi Chairman Saeeduddin and Madad Ali Shah.

The meeting of the search committee was chaired by Federal Minister for Education Rana Tanveer, while Federal Minister for IT Aminul Haq. Chairman Higher Education Commission Dr Mukhtar and Mehran University former vice chancellor Dr Abdul Qadir Rajput, Tando Jam Agricultural University Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri and others attended it.

This committee will select three names out of 14 candidates for the appointment of the first rector to the Hyderabad institute. It should be remembered that 100 acres of free land has been allotted for the Federal Institute for Technology and Management Sciences in Hyderabad. This land was allotted due to the efforts of Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Sohail Rajput in Village Ganjo Tucker, Taluka Latifabad, District Hyderabad No. 1.