NA panel calls for rationalising private medical colleges fee structure

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Wednesday asked the ministry and the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) to look into the rationalisation of fee structure for medical and dental studies.

The committee also directed for looking into the prospects of increase in seats in the public sector medical institutions for encouraging students to pursue their medical studies within the country instead of going abroad, especially in the Central Asian states. The committee met under the chairmanship of Dr Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla, MNA in the Parliament House this morning.

The committee, while examining the details of scholarships offered by the PMDC to medical students inland and abroad, observed that the students in absence of seats in the public sector universities and huge fee structure of private medical institutions, proceeded abroad spending substantial amount of foreign exchange.

The chairman, quoting the pathetic state of students pursuing their studies in the Central Asian states, said that he was privy to state of some students who were subject to exploitation by the agents and the foreign medical institutions. He suggested for rationalising the fee structure of private medical institutions in the country which were presently charging hefty amounts on that account. The committee also sought a report on irregularities in current medical admissions.

The special secretary to the Ministry and Registrar of PMDC assured the committee of presenting a report in this regard in the next meeting. The registrar apprised that the PMDC had awarded 301 scholarships to students and the scheme had been discontinued on the objection of Audit department on the pretext of being out of scope of the PMDC.

The committee after a briefing on liver transplant in Pakistan sought a draft legislation from the Ministry on SWAP law which was already in vogue in provinces. The special secretary apprised the committee that liver transplant was started in PIMS Islamabad in 2010 and funds to the tune of Rs233 million were allocated in 2010-2011 and 2011-2012 and were utilised on civil works and procurement of equipment and hiring of staff and operational expenditure.

He further apprised that the one transplant operation was carried out which was not successful and was later discontinued due to non-availability of proper infrastructure and professional human resources.

The committee pended discussion on the PSDP proposals of the ministry for its next meeting and directed the ministry to prepare a proper presentation in that regard with complete information. The committee also sought details of funds allocated for Autism and Basic Health Units in the federal capital and also expressed its displeasure over the absence of minister and the secretary of the ministry, directing both to attend the next meeting.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Dr Samina, Matloob, Zahra Wadood Fatehmi, Dr Darshan, Dr Zulfiqar Ahmad Bhatti, Shamsun Nisa, Dr Shazia Sobia, Aslam Soomro, Ramesh Lal, Nasir Khan Musazai, special secretary M/o NHSR&C, executive director PIMS & Polyclinic and other senior officers of the ministry.