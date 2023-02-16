Amjad Islam Amjad award announced

Islamabad : Chairperson of the Parveen Shakir Trust (PST) Parveen Qadir Agha announced on Wednesday launch of ‘Amjad Islam Amjad Adbi Award’ along with a cash prize of Rs100,000 which would be presented to a prominent literary figure every year for his/her literary accomplishments.

She announced the launch of the award while presiding over a reference in memory of Amjad Islam Amjad who passed away recently on February 10, 2023.

She said Amjad Islam always supported the trust in its literary and cultural pursuits and remained a constant source of inspiration for the trust which was set up in memory of his close and sincere friend Parveen Shakir.

Federal Secretary, Ministry of National Heritage & Culture Division (NH&CD) Fareena Mazhar was among the noted guests who had turned up to express their love and respect for the eminent poet, playwright and teacher of Urdu literature.

Parveen Shakir used to call Amjad her ‘Moon bola Bhai’ and he proved himself worthy of that title, said Parveen Qadir adding Amjad was a true and loyal friend of the late poetess. Parveen Qadir Agha further said the PST would miss Amjad Islam Amjad as he was among the founding members of the trust and even dedicated a poem to Parveen Shakir’s son Murad on his wedding. He also edited her posthumous book, “Kaf-e-Aina,” she said. “I can recall many a meeting of the trust when Amjad Islam Amjad either attended or preside over and his presence proved quite morale boosting for us.”

PST Secretary Rana Seerat also paid rich tributes to the departed soul and termed his death a great loss for the trust. While highlighting various dimensions of Amjad Islam Amjad’s work, acclaimed fiction writer of our times, Mazharul Islam held Amjad Islam Amjad a man of parts. Very few people knew that besides being a poet and writer, he was a critic, cricketer and even anchor too, revealed Mazharul Islam who was a long-time friend of the late poet.

While appreciating merits of Amjad’s poetry, Mazharul Islam said Amjad knew the art of using the exact words at exact place. His poems cast a spell on the listeners and very few could escape his influence, he said. Like Munir Niazi and Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Amjad Islam Amjad also created his own craft and even an ordinary reader could distinguish his kalam from other poets,’ said Mazhar. However, what distinguished Amjad from other poets was that he was equally at home in play writing and his TV serial ‘Warris’ proved a blockbuster and was so popular that people closed down their businesses to see that play on their TV screens. Mazhar drew the attention of the audience to the fact that Amjad all his life displayed a childlike curiosity and innocence that gave his poems a fresh appeal.

Writer Bushra Nisar and PST member Salman Nabi read papers on Amjad Islam Amjad while Mr Siddique read out an article “Amjad Islam Amjad and the Regiment of Army Air Defence” written by Lt Gen Tahir Mahmood Qazi on the occasion. Sumria Qazi and Seerat Asghar recited Amjad Islam Amjad’s poems on the occasion and received accolades from the audience. Azam at the end read out a condolence resolution passed by the members. At the end Fateha was held for the departed souls of Amjad Islam Amjad and Zia Mohyeddin.