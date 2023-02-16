India transgressing disputed Sir Creek border: FO

ISLAMABAD: In violation of various agreements, India is constructing three 42-foot high border posts, ‘vertical bunkers’ with space for mounting surveillance gadgets and radars to keep an eye on the disputed Sir Creek area from where Indian fishermen long have been entering Pakistani waters.

It is understood that Indian authorities would use the border post facilities for the protection of its fishermen, surveillance and other activities. Well-placed sources told The News here on Wednesday evening that Pakistan is watching the situation carefully and had already reminded India that its plans in Sir Creek areas are based on aggression and defiance of the international treaties.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is holding high-level meetings to deliberate on the situation since India is transgressing the disputed border between the two countries. The sources said that Pakistan has informed India that the border outpost’s construction is a violation of international norms and laws. India has rejected the objections raised by Pakistan and maintained that the structures were being built within its territory.

Officials said that during a local commander-level meeting with the BSF last month, Pakistani Rangers objected to the “Central Public Works Department of India’s (CPWD) constructing border posts at Samudra Bet”.

According to the Indian newspapers, Indian officials said that India traditionally patrolled the waterway near the area where the border post is coming up. But Pakistan now says they have papers to prove that India’s claim is to the east of the estuary, which is about 1 km from the island where the construction is happening, they added.

In December last year, the Indian Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sanctioned Rs 50 crore for the construction of eight multi-storey bunkers-cum-observation posts in Sir Creek. The officials said the decision was taken in view of the constant infiltration of Pakistani fishermen and fishing boats in the area. Pakistan has outrightly rejected these Indian allegations.

Three BOPs—Lakhpat Wari Bet, Duffa Bet and Samudra Bet—are being built to give the Border Security Force a vantage position to guard the borders. The three BOPs would also have 42-foot high ‘vertical bunkers’ for mounting surveillance gadgets and radars for surveillance.