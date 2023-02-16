Girl ‘kidnapped’ in Shah Faisal Colony by online friend

A teenage girl was allegedly kidnapped in Shah Faisal Colony by a man who had befriended her while playing games with her online. Police have registered a case under the kidnapping section on a complaint filed by the girl’s father.
In the FIR, the complainant said that his daughter became a friend of a person named Abdullah through an online game. He added that she disappeared on the night of February 13.
The father claimed that Abdullah had abducted his daughter with the help of his Karachi-based relatives, and the suspect wanted to take her to Kuwait from Rawalpindi. Police said they had registered a case and initiated investigations. The investigators said they had obtained CCTV footage of the girl’s house to get help in probing the case. SHO Ali Marwat said the girl could be seen coming out of her house and then waving hands to the camera. Later, footage revealed that a man riding a motorcycle took her away.
18th Emerging TalentThe VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by graduates from art institutions...
Senior medical and public health professionals from Sindh and Balochistan have urged the authorities to restore the...
A man was killed and two others, including a girl, wounded in a firing incident in Karachi’s Ghazi Town area on...
Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has said graduates from Islamic seminaries are an asset to the Muslim Ummah,...
Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon has ordered the merger of the Sindh Reserve Police with the Rapid Response Force...
The Sindh High Court has issued a decree against the Karachi Development Authority and other defendants in sum of...
Comments