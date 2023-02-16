Girl ‘kidnapped’ in Shah Faisal Colony by online friend

A teenage girl was allegedly kidnapped in Shah Faisal Colony by a man who had befriended her while playing games with her online. Police have registered a case under the kidnapping section on a complaint filed by the girl’s father.

In the FIR, the complainant said that his daughter became a friend of a person named Abdullah through an online game. He added that she disappeared on the night of February 13.

The father claimed that Abdullah had abducted his daughter with the help of his Karachi-based relatives, and the suspect wanted to take her to Kuwait from Rawalpindi. Police said they had registered a case and initiated investigations. The investigators said they had obtained CCTV footage of the girl’s house to get help in probing the case. SHO Ali Marwat said the girl could be seen coming out of her house and then waving hands to the camera. Later, footage revealed that a man riding a motorcycle took her away.